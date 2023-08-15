Paymerang Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

RICHMOND, VA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading AP automation platform Paymerang has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. It marks Paymerang’s fourth year on the Inc. Magazine list with their ranking climbing to 2,588 from 2,918 last year.

“It is an honor to see the hard work and dedication of our team pay off with this recognition from Inc. Magazine,” said Paymerang’s VP of People and Culture, Gloria Garber. “This being our fourth year making the list demonstrates not just the rapid growth of our Paymerang, but also our commitment to sustainable, long term growth.”

Paymerang’s ranking on the list was driven by its 210% three year growth rate. This is up from last year’s average of 186%.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.