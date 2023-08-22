NASCAR’s Kap Houston has released his latest single “Dialed In”
Kap is headed to the Winner's Circle with this oneCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NASCAR’S very own Kap Houston has released his latest single “Dialed In”. The country-trap song is a collision of country and trap music coming together for a feel good experience that makes everyone want to dance.
“Dialed In” is a testament to Kap’s ability to create music that is both authentic and relatable. The song features Kap’s signature style of blending the culture of the Bronx with the competitiveness of NASCAR auto racing.
Kap is excited to share his latest work with his fans and looks forward to continuing to create music that inspires, entertains, and brings together groups that may not usually relate. Kap has teamed up with Grammy-Award winning producers for his new album and will be documenting his creative process and featuring the content on his YouTube channel. You can access Kap’s YouTube with this link https://www.youtube.com/@kaphouston2180. Kap will also be releasing viral content to his 539.2K Followers on Tiktok where he has 7.1M Likes. Are you following Kap? If you aren't go and do now!
Kap is on the road now with his NASCAR team and will be doing pop-up activations for his fans. The schedule is listed here. August 11-13 Indianapolis, August 19, August 20 Watkins Glen, Ny, August 25, August 26 Daytona, FL, August 27 Milwaukee, September 2, September 3 Darlington, FL, September 8 - September 10 Kansas, September 15, 16 Bristol, September 23, 24 Texas, September 30, October 1 Talladega, October 7, October 8 Charlotte, NC, October 21, October 22 Las Vegas, NV, October 28, October 29 Martinsville, November 3 - November 5 Championship weekend Phoenix. Be sure to DM Kap on his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kaphouston/ for access to his events.
For more information about Kap Houston and his latest single “Dialed In”, please visit his website at kaphouston.com.
Contact: Kap Houston relentlessmedia777@gmail.com
