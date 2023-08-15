TAIWAN, August 15 - Vice President Lai attends banquet with the two presidents of the Paraguayan congress

On the afternoon of August 14 local time (early morning of August 15 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te and his delegation attended a banquet with President of the Senate Silvio Ovelar and President of the Chamber of Deputies Raúl Latorre of the Republic of Paraguay. The vice president expressed his hope that both chambers of congress will offer their support for Taiwan-Paraguay cooperation, which will further bolster our friendship and deepen our cooperative partnership.

In remarks, Vice President Lai noted that tomorrow will be an important day for Paraguay, as incoming Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios will be sworn in as president. The vice president said that President Tsai Ing-wen charged him with leading the delegation, which includes Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Alex Huang (黃重諺), and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), among others, to Paraguay. He said that he and his delegation will convey the warm wishes and sincere hopes of the people of Taiwan for the new president's well-being and success, as well as the continued peace and prosperity of the people of Paraguay, adding that they will also work to strengthen the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay and further deepen our bilateral collaboration.

Vice President Lai mentioned that earlier in the day he sat down, on behalf of President Tsai, in discussion with outgoing President Mario Abdo Benítez and thanked him for advancing Taiwan-Paraguay relations during his term, and that he met with incoming President Peña at the presidential residence to congratulate him in person, while also discussing the trajectory of our countries' cooperation moving forward.

The vice president said that he looks forward to both chambers of congress offering their support for Taiwan-Paraguay cooperation, which will further bolster our friendship and deepen our cooperative partnership.

As he ended his remarks, the vice president toasted the banquet guests and wished for a long and lasting friendship between our two countries.

Also in attendance at the banquet were Ambassador to Paraguay Han Chih-cheng (韓志正), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Paraguay Gustavo Leite, and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay Juan Manuel Añazco.