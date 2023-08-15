Specialized Content Marketing Business Introduces New Offerings
Hit Subscribe, a business that helps you create content aimed at techies, has created new, more ambitious offerings.CASSOPOLIS, MI, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hit Subscribe, a specialized marketing business that creates content for techies ("developer marketing"), recently came out with new offerings. Those offerings include creating content glossaries, doing product showcase content, generating backlinks, and helping clients with time-sensitive content.
Content glossaries are a form of educational content, structured in similar fashion to Wikipedia, on a client site. This form factor tends to bring in a large amount of search engine traffic and generate even more brand impressions for important searches. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to drive awareness of their offering.
Product showcase content is also educational content but aimed more at existing or perspective users. It is content that walks these people through how and, critically, why to use the offering. Product showcase content differs from simple documentation in that it tends to speak more to the value proposition of the offering than simply the mechanics of how to use it. Product showcases make sense for companies that have traffic and brand awareness, but are having trouble converting those people into users, either initially or after a trial stage with the offering.
Backlink generation happens through what we call our PR program. Links to a website help establish that site as authoritative and bolster its search engine rankings. The trouble with most approaches to earning backlinks, however, is that it tends to involve a lot of spam and low value outreach. We have married generation of backlinks to the idea of PR because our program avoids low value outreach techniques in favor of making use of various friendly sites in the manner the site owners in tend, in order to earn backlinks. The PR program is a great option for supplementing content aimed at earning search engine traffic.
Finally, time-sensitive content is probably the easiest to understand. It's often necessary, especially in the enterprise, to address time-sensitive developments and have some kind of statement, reaction, or guidance. By adopting a retainer model with our core staff, we are able to preserve availability for qualified writers to respond quickly.
These four offerings are designed to help Hit Subscribe's clients get the most out of their content marketing efforts. We know that creating authentic content is only half the battle - it's also important to make sure that content has a compelling reason to exist, is distributed effectively, and reaches the right audience.
These outcomes also position Hit Subscribe as a more outcome-focused partner. Each of these offerings is associated with specific measurables and contexts, which allows clients to dial them up exactly when they're needed and trust a partner to handle implementation details.
We're excited to offer these new services to our clients, and we believe they will be a valuable addition to their content marketing arsenal. If you're interested in learning more about our new offerings, please contact us today.
Erik Dietrich
Hit Subscribe
info@hitsubscribe.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube