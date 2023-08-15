Submit Release
#SOLVE_IT: UNDP and EU invite Ukrainian youth to ideathon

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, together with EU support, announces a call for participants for the Youth Ideathon. The event is scheduled for 14-15 September 2023 (excluding travel days) and will take place in Dnipro, Ukraine.

The Ideathon aims to strengthen young people’s self-employment skills, including young women, IDPs, young people with disabilities and young veterans, and to engage them in the recovery processes in their communities.

Based on the results of the ideation session, participants will be able to apply for a UNDP mini-initiative competition and receive support of up to USD 3,000 for their implementation.

Young people aged 15 to 35, living and working in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts can apply. Participation is possible both individually and in a team of two participants, who will implement the project together.

The organisers will cover all expenses – travel (within set limit), accommodation and meals. 

The deadline for applications is 27 August.

The Ideathon is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, within the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, with financial support from the European Union.

