Ukraine: EU and German KfW provide grant for better water supply, sanitation, and wastewater treatment in Chernivtsi

Chernivtsi, a city in southwestern Ukraine, will receive a €14.93 million grant from the European Union and KfW, a German state-owned investment and development bank, for the modernisation of the municipal water management system.

The agreement was signed on 11 August in Chernivtsi between KfW, Chernivtsi City Council, and the municipal enterprise Chernivtsivodokanal, within the ‘Municipal Infrastructure Development’ project.

The project aims to bring the water supply, sewerage and water treatment systems in Chernivtsi up to EU standards, reduce technical and non-technical water losses and energy costs of water pumping, and support monitoring of transboundary water pollution.

“Since 2016, the EU has been co-funding the modernisation of water supply and waste water treatment infrastructure in Chernivtsi by blending EU funds with KfW loans. Last year, we approved additional funding to address urgent needs of the city related to the impact of the war,” said Chloé Allio, Head of Section for economic cooperation, energy, infrastructure and environment of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. She added that the project will benefit citizens, including IDPs from other cities in Ukraine as well.

