Contessa Gallery Announces Alexi Torres Exhibition in the Hamptons
Join Us in the Hamptons for two Unforgettable Evening Receptions with Internationally Acclaimed Artist Alexi TorresNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTESSA GALLERY UNVEILS SUMMER 2023 EXHIBITION AT FORMER CHRISTIE’S SPACE IN SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE, FEATURING WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIST ALEXI TORRES
Contessa Gallery proudly announces the highly anticipated opening of an exclusive exhibition showcasing the groundbreaking works of acclaimed artist Alexi Torres. This extraordinary event, featuring a meet-the-artist opportunity on Thursday, August 17th, and Friday, August 18th, promises to captivate art enthusiasts and collectors with an awe-inspiring display of Torres's unparalleled creativity and mastery.
The centerpiece of this remarkable exhibition is the premiere of Alexi Torres's first new sculpture, a mesmerizing creation crafted with utmost precision using marine grade 316 stainless steel. This exceptional piece, a testament to Torres's artistic prowess, embodies a fusion of innovation and craftsmanship that is set to redefine the boundaries of contemporary sculpture.
Torre’s latest paintings, characterized by his signature innovative woven brushstroke technique, push the envelope of artistic expression. With a unique ability to create a depth perspective reminiscent of virtual reality, Torres invites viewers to immerse themselves in a world where art transcends mere representation.
Contessa Gallery is thrilled to celebrate the extensive acclaim garnered by Alexi Torres with new museum acquisitions, institutional collections, and notable private procurements. Having presented his first solo show in the Hamptons two years ago, followed by consecutive appearances at Art Miami, Contessa Gallery has been a steadfast supporter of Torres's artistic journey. As excitement mounts for his upcoming epic solo show at Art Miami 2023, this exhibition presents a golden opportunity for collectors to acquire his exceptional creations before they take center stage in Miami.
An exciting addition to this exhibition is the introduction of a new body of work, where Torres's exemplary woven techniques provide a textured and compelling backdrop to the subject, achieved through a heavy impasto technique. This evolution in his artistic style further highlights his mastery of technique and demonstrates his ceaseless quest for innovation.
Event Details:
Meet the Artist: Thursday, August 17th, and Friday, August 18th
Location: Contessa Gallery, One Pond Lane, Southampton, New York 11968
Time: August 17th and 18th, 6-8PM
RSVP: art@contessagallery.com or Text: (216) 410-7101
For more information about Alexi Torres and the upcoming exhibition, please visit the gallery website: contessagallery.com
Steve Hartman, Founder and President of Contessa Gallery, known for its distinguished locations in Palm Beach and Cleveland, is thrilled to announce the opening of Contessa Gallery's first summer location in Southampton. The grand 5600-square-foot gallery is situated in the former Christie’s auction house space within the historic Art Deco building at 1 Pond Lane, Southampton Village, from July 19 to September 17, 2023.
Steve expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Southampton stands as one of the country's premier art markets, complementing our gallery locations in Palm Beach and Cleveland. With a presence in the Hamptons for fifteen years and participation in prestigious art fairs, we are excited to expand our footprint further and cultivate relationships with collectors and cultural institutions in this dynamic location.”
For Sales Inquires Steve Hartman, Owner and President
(216) 956-2825
Email: steve@contessagallery.com
For Press and Event Inquires Sharon Phair
(212) 488-9805
Email: sharon@contessagallery.com
Website: contessagallery.com
Instagram: @Contessagallery.com
