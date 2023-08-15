This results day resource is perfect for students deciding between an apprenticeship or a degree!
This results day resource is perfect for students deciding between an apprenticeship or a degree. The day has finally come, two years of hard work and dedication is finally paying off as students across the UK eagerly await the results of their A-Level exams. This day marks a monumental moment for many students in their academic journey, as they find out if they've received the right grades for their chosen university. These results represent a gateway to future learning possibilities and opportunities as students move onto higher education courses including University degrees and degree apprenticeships.
As the world of education continues to evolve and more opportunities arise, the choice between pursuing a traditional degree or opting for a more hands on apprenticeship has become increasingly difficult.
A traditional degree offers a comprehensive academic experience that fosters critical thinking and research skills whilst a degree apprenticeship offers a hands-on approach to learning, enabling students to gain work experience whilst completing a degree.
The choice between a digital marketing degree and a degree apprenticeship ultimately depends on factors such as learning style, career goals, and personal circumstances.
Degree apprenticeships are perfect for students who are looking to gain practical, real-life experience alongside working towards their degree. Additionally, the degree apprenticeship courses are fully funded by the employer, as well as the government – which means that students are not left with student debt after the completion of their course.
To assist students in making this critical decision, Aqueous Digital have provided an informative article that provides insights into the benefits and disadvantages of both routes that students could choose. The digital marketing agency believes that by offering these diverse educational pathways, it empowers students to make well-informed decisions that align with their unique strengths and aspirations. The leading digital marketing agency have also released this helpful infographic, detailing all of the UK Universities offering a digital marketing degree or degree apprenticeship.
Jonathan Guy, managing director at Aqueous Digital commented on their experience of recruiting degree level apprentices: "We've witnessed first-hand the impact that a degree apprenticeship can have on a student who wants to see for themselves what working for an agency like ours is like.”
"It provides an opportunity for them to apply practically some of the theory they've learned in the classroom, while also encouraging a valued contribution to our team effort.
"The benefits are felt by both parties; it also helps us to have the perspective of a young person who can identify ways we can improve our approach - something we're constantly looking to do."
"Aqueous feels passionately about nurturing talent that keeps us at the forefront of digital marketing, which is why we were thrilled when our first digital marketing apprentice was a finalist in the most recent Halton Business Awards for 'Young Achiever of the Year'.
"For me, that encapsulated precisely why we are open to recruiting apprentices, and we're excited to welcome two more to our fast-growing company in September."
If you’re looking for a degree apprenticeship role, be sure to check out the UCAS career finder, or alternatively the government apprenticeship page.
About Aqueous Digital
Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk
