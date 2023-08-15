ProSolar Systems Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Second Year in a Row

ProSolar Systems, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year.

UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ProSolar Systems , a leading solar energy installation provider founded in the Virgin Islands, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year.Born in the tropical landscapes of the Virgin Islands, ProSolar Systems has spread its wings to service Florida, California, and Puerto Rico, all while being committed to promoting green energy solutions. Making the Inc. 5000 list, a benchmark for the fastest-growing private companies in America, not only once but twice, underscores the company’s unswerving dedication to innovation and excellence.Founder and CEO of ProSolar Systems, Peter Rosen, said: "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a true privilege and an honor. The success we've achieved, and the milestones we've reached, are a testament to our extraordinary team. I'm filled with pride at what we've managed to accomplish together, and none of it would have been possible without their dedication and hard work. I look forward to our presence on this list in the many years ahead."This esteemed recognition comes at a time when the world is shifting towards clean and renewable energy. With a keen eye on delivering quality, ProSolar Systems has been at the forefront of this global shift, providing state-of-the-art solar energy solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Since its inception, ProSolar Systems has successfully completed numerous large-scale projects across its operating regions, and its customer base has expanded exponentially. The company's growth is fueled by its customer-centric approach and commitment to using only the highest quality materials.ProSolar Systems is not only recognized for its business acumen but also for its role as an environmental steward. By taking a lead in providing renewable energy solutions, the company is contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and actively participating in the global fight against climate change.With this prestigious accolade, ProSolar Systems is all set to continue its journey of excellence, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. The company will carry on fulfilling its mission to provide high-quality solar energy installations across Florida, California, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.About ProSolar Systems:ProSolar Systems is a premier solar energy installation provider, with roots in the Virgin Islands, dedicated to supplying renewable energy solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability, ProSolar Systems has emerged as a leading player in the solar industry. By offering tailored solutions that meet individual energy needs, the company aims to foster a cleaner, greener future for all.