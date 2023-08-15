DBIA Announces 2023 Design-Build Project/Team Merit Award Winners
Winning Projects Illustrate Growth of Design-Build Across the U.S.
We are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is pleased to announce the 2023 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners. Sixty-two projects from across the U.S. were submitted for consideration across 10 categories, and submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Merit Award winners will now compete for a National Award of Excellence, “Best of” categories and Project of the Year.
— Lisa Washington, CEO, DBIA
“With the continued growth of design-build, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success,” DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington, CAE, said.
Merit winners will be recognized and additional winners announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony Nov. 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
Aviation
• San Jose Mineta International Airport Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Facility (CA)
• Tampa International Airport, Blue Express Curbside (FL)
Civic/Assembly
• Hampton, Virginia Aquaplex (VA)
• Helena, Montana Temple (MT)
• Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Expansion Project (NY)
Educational Facilities
• University of Arizona Student Success District (AZ)
• University of California San Diego Nuevo East Graduate Student Housing (CA)
• University of Washington Health Sciences Education Building (WA)
• University of Washington Tacoma Milgard Hall (WA)
Federal/State/County/Municipal
• 1021 O Street State Office Building (CA)
• Ross Complex Redevelopment — Technical Services Building (WA)
• United States Courthouse — San Antonio (TX)
Healthcare Facilities
• Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center (CA)
• University of California, Irvine Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building & Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall (CA)
Industrial/Process/Research Facilities
• Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Facility (PA)
• Intralox Hammond (LA)
• Mark Anthony Brewing Brewery & Production Facility (SC)
Office/Commercial Buildings
• Judi's House (CO)
• Phipps Plaza Mixed-Use Development (GA)
• RiverSouth (TX)
Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration
• Building 60 Renovation (DC)
• South Puget Sound Community College Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education (WA)
• Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters (DC)
Transportation
• Gov. Harry W. Nice/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge Replacement (MD)
• Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1 (NY)
• SH 249 Extension Project (TX)
Water/Wastewater
• Lewiston WTP Retrofit (ID)
• Lift Station 87 Wet Weather Flow Transfer (FL)
• Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project (CA)
A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA’s Project/Team Awards page.
###
The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s expert on design-build project delivery. Our members – including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers and more – are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube