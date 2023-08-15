PureForge® Brakes -- Adds Key Team Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PureForge® Braking Systems Inc. announces key personnel additions.
The three Executives joining PureForge® today are Dave Sherman, Dan Bereletchick, and Bryon Killin.
• Dave Sherman – Dave joins PureForge as Director of Testing, Program Management, and Customer Service. Dave joins us from M1 Concourse, where he was VP of Signature Events. He launched, designed, and developed the all-new consumer-focused enthusiasts Signature Events at the M1 Concourse.
o Sherman brings to PureForge over 30 years of experience in automotive consumer automotive brand and product marketing development. Executive leadership focused on brand and product launch strategies, consumer event marketing, performance vehicle testing, retail education, and professional motorsports.
• Dan Bereletchick – Dan is a development engineer with PureForge concentrating on friction materials. He is a BSME mechanical engineer. He has a 30-year background in friction materials engineering and development.
o Bereletchick is a Member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He is currently involved with the Brake Dynamometer Standards and Road Test Procedure Standards committees—he is also a member of the Brake Definitions and Nomenclature task force with the SAE.
• Bryon Killin -- Bryon Killin is the Production Manager for PureForge. His combined 20+ years of manufacturing experience ranges from machine operation to skilled trades, where he carries journeyman's cards in pipefitting, plumbing, and steam-fitting.
o Killin managed large and small teams in production aspects, from hand assembly to specialized welding and fabrication applications in heavy equipment manufacturing.
PureForge® Inc. CEO Gordon Heidacker says, "We are pleased to add key members to our team! Each member brings a unique set of skills and experience in their field. PureForge is moving towards a full development team to bring PurgeForge Brake products to multiple markets."
PureForge® is a 21st Century Automotive Technology Company. The PureForge® technology addresses the high maintenance costs and other advantages of routine brake wear and environmental concerns.
PureForge® has innovated an Atomic Forged® technology process that addresses many of the standard automotive industry issues related to current brake systems. It can potentially disrupt the global brake industry and build a valued OEM, fleet, and aftermarket brand.
The PureForge® technology has five main advantages over standard wear braking systems.
1. Excellent Braking Performance
2. Reduced Maintenance
3. Brake Dust Reduction
4. Light-Weighting
5. Branding
PureForge technology is pioneering a Physical Vapor Deposition ("PVD") process for brake rotors. PureForge owns patents on Atomic-Forged® technology. This technology addresses many standard automotive industry issues, mainly brake wear, with the trademark Brakes for Life TM.
For more information on these value propositions, visit our new website: www.pureforge.com.
Tim Hartge
PureForge
+1 2485140987
timhartge@pureforge.com