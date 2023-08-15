GUMBO LIMBO COASTAL STEWARDS (GLCS) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

GLCS Youth Council Logo Coastal Stewards Team with Youth Council GLCS Youth Leadership Council - Aditya - Luca - Anya - Caleb John Holloway and Anya

Individuals Ages 10 to 16 with A Passion for Ocean Conservation are Welcome to Apply; Applications Open August 15 through September 15, 2023

We are beyond proud of our Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Youth Leadership Council as these are the types of kids that are going to solve the problems that we are facing in the future” — John Holloway, President & CEO of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards