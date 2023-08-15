Unveiling ‘CX Now & Next’: An Industry-focused Podcast Series to Unlock the Future of Customer Experience
Knack Systems launches "CX Now & Next," a Video Podcast Series exploring trends and solutions in Customer Experience (CX) across industries.WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems, a global customer experience services and consulting company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Video Podcast Series, CX Now & Next. The series aims to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and solutions reshaping the Customer Experience (CX) landscape across Industrial Machinery & Components (IM&C), Building Materials, Chemicals, Wholesale & Distribution, and Consumer Products.
The Video Podcast Series will focus on the intersection of CX with Digital Commerce, Sales, CPQ, Service, Marketing, Customer Data, and Industry Solutions, providing an all-encompassing perspective on how these facets influence and augment customer interactions.
Commenting on the multifaceted approach of the series, Sandeep Nalgundwar, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer- at Knack Systems, said: "Our aim with CX Now & Next is to demystify the complexities surrounding CX in various industries. By featuring Knack Systems' domain experts alongside prominent guest speakers, we hope to ignite meaningful conversations and empower our audience to embrace transformative CX strategies."
Inaugural Episode! Unlocking Strategies for Streamlining B2B Sales in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector:
The inaugural episode, "Boosting Revenue in Industrial Manufacturing: Optimizing B2B Sales with SAP CPQ," sets the stage for an enriching journey of knowledge-sharing and innovation. In this debut episode, RK Pai, Director of Delivery - CPQ & Integration at Knack Systems, and James H. DuBose III, Director - National Sales at Knack Systems dive deep into strategies for enhancing B2B sales efficiency, leveraging SAP CPQ to propel revenue growth, and navigating the complexities of the industrial manufacturing landscape.
“The episode discussion provides insights into four trends in industrial manufacturing, highlighting the complex challenges faced in Industrial Machinery and Components (IM&C) sales. It introduces the SAP CPQ Solution and explains why it is suitable for the Industrial Machinery and Components (IM&C) industry. The discussion also delves into visualization and configurations, showcasing a customer success spotlight.”
The CX Now & Next Video Podcast Series will be available on all major podcast platforms, offering a convenient and accessible channel for business leaders to tune in and stay informed.
To join the conversation and access the latest insights, subscribe to the CX Now & Next - Industry-focused Video Podcast Series today! https://bit.ly/45mlXhF
About Knack Systems:
A global customer experience services and consulting company founded by industry veterans, Knack Systems is committed to driving digital transformation by leveraging their Digital Customer Experience (CX) Hub of services and solutions and their strong partnership with SAP to address industry specific needs. With 400+ CX experts with rich experience in various industries, Knack Systems provide a wide array of services (Ideation to Implementation and Support) for Customer Experience (Commerce, Sales, Service, Marketing, and CPQ) to their rapidly growing happy global customer base. Knack Systems is a trusted SAP Industry Cloud Partner, PE Build partner, and SAP OEM Partner.
For more information, visit www.knacksystems.com
