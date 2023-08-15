Submit Release
Republix selects Discover PPP Inc. for UKG Client Side Services

Next Gen Growth Marketing Agency joins forces with women founded Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and Technical Consulting firm.

Republix is pleased to align with the d. Team for people center services and support and we look forward to building a long relationship with this company.”
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover PPP Inc., a women founded Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and Technical Consulting firm, announced today Republix, a next generation innovative Marketing Agency, has contracted Discover PPP Inc. for UKG client-side support. The two growth stage firms both provide services to large multi-national corporations as well as the post Series A private company sectors. Republix accelerates marketing initiatives. Discover PPP Inc. (called the d. Team) streamlines back office and people center processes with expertise in UKG, Workday, Oracle, Ceridian and other HCM systems.

“Republix is pleased to align with the d. Team for people center services and support and we look forward to building a long relationship with this company,” says Republix. “The need for automation, trackability, reporting and cost efficiencies are mission critical as part of our growth strategy. We are excited to optimize our system and expand our customer base with the support of the d. team.”

Republix and the d. Team share the same vision on best practices for running an organization. Treat people well, incorporate systems and processes to fuel growth and always communicate.

“We are happy to be providing client-side services and support for Republix UKG implementation,” says the d. Team. “Services are not complete until the client is happy; the d. team works tirelessly to ensure the happiness goal is always met. This is our commitment in perpetuity.”

About Republix
Award winning Republix is an integrated group of agency “Citizens”, with complementary strategic and tactical marketing expertise. They are a single source for the best mix of solutions to evolve and drive performance and business growth. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and operates worldwide.

About Discover PPP, Inc
Founded August 2022, Discover PPP, Inc is a women owned and operated Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and Technical Consulting firm licensed and insured in North America. “The d. Team” are subject matter experts in HRIS platforms, Data platforms, Software Development Lifecycle consulting and Change Management.

