Best day for SMS marketing campaigns - latest research

While there's no perfect time to send SMS, there are certain days of the week that prove more popular than others. We've crunched the numbers here at Esendex and taken a sample from our 46,000 strong customer base - who together send over 5 billion messages a year – to uncover some stats…Our researchWe analysed many millions of our customers SMS messages from 10 industry sectors across the UK, between January 2022 through to June 2023. The data highlighted the following:Healthcare had a consistent send rate across weekdays with a slight upturn on Tuesdays and a marked decline at weekends.Monday was the outright winner for retail with Tuesday following close behind. Perhaps surprisingly, there's a drop in send rates at the weekend as it appears there's less need for aggressive marketing as consumers are already browsing.For financial services, Tuesday is again the most popular day to send SMS. The pattern is similar to retail, with a strong start to the week, a midweek drop and a small uptick before send rates fall at the weekend. Insurers are an interesting use case within this sector with send rates rising to 24% on Fridays, which can be partially explained by the need for temporary insurance cover for vans and other hire vehicles at weekends.Thursday is the peak sending day for transport with a smooth send curve throughout the week in the case of SMS staff communication.Utility providers are one of the most balanced sectors when it comes to SMS messaging with the lowest day's send still sitting at a credible 9% and 7% which may be explained by the constant need for fast and responsive customer support.Recruitment ramps up its activity on a Tuesday, with the most popular use case here for SMS texts about shift work availability for temporary staff.Monday is entertainment's preferred day with 40% of messages sent – there's also activity on Tuesdays and Fridays with the rest of the week remaining quiet.Midweek is bestRegardless of sector and use case, our customers send the bulk of their SMS messages on a Wednesday. Chris Gorman, Head of Professional Services at Esendex concludes: "While timing is important, getting business SMS right is down to intuition as much as to data. Sending an SMS or email campaign is only part of the story. Delivering value will always be important - while personalised recommendations, thoughtful offers and exclusive perks will always be welcome."