Dallas Rhinoplasty Expert, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Delivers Keynote Lecture at Japanese Aesthetic Society Meeting

Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, delivered the meeting's keynote lecture on excellence in rhinoplasty.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, was invited to deliver the keynote address at the Japanese Aesthetic Society meeting in Osaka Japan.

Dr. Rohrich spoke about his extensive experience performing rhinoplasty during his 30 year career and gave attendees guidance on how to develop consistency and excellence in rhinoplasty. He emphasized that the global principles of rhinoplasty remain the same but with enhanced techniques and technology the ability to learn and master rhinoplasty has been accelerated. He has developed numerous innovations and techniques that have changed how modern rhinoplasty is performed globally.

Dr. Rohrich was recently honored as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States for the third consecutive year by Newsweek. He writes and lectures extensively on both rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty and believes that the new dorsal and tip shaping techniques which tension the nose add much more clarity on having better and more consistent rhinoplasty outcomes. He goes on to explain that this allows for improved and more uniform tip rotation and change in tip projection.

Dr. Rohrich, who advocates for the open approach to rhinoplasty which gives surgeons direct access to the delicate underlying nasal anatomy, stresses that each surgery must be customized to fit the patient's unique circumstances, and minimizes the potential need for a revision rhinoplasty.

"Rhinoplasty remains one of the most challenging procedures in all of plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich. "It is a surgery of millimeters, as the margin of error is very small. It truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.