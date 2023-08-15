Vactidy Nimble T7: The 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum For Efficient Home Cleaning

59% OFF, get it now on Amazon for $122 with Code: M29IBNVB

NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vactidy, an industry pioneer in innovative home appliances, is thrilled to introduce the Vactidy Nimble T7 Mopping Robot Vacuum, aiming for effortless home cleaning. The Nimble T7 is combining advanced features and unmatched convenience to redefine the cleaning experience.

The Nimble T7 Mopping Robot Vacuum is on Sale Now on Amazon with 59% Off for just $122 (Code: M29IBNVB), making it a great opportunity to save on a multi-function robot vacuum.

Nimble T7 Equipped with powerful 2800Pa suction effortlessly conquers both hard floors and low-pile carpets, leaving them immaculate. But that's not all – its dual functionality also allows for mopping, with a 250ml dust bin and 200ml water tank efficiently erasing stains and spills. With four levels of water flow adjustment, T7 will tailor the mop pad's wetness to meet user's preference, ensuring a pristine finish every time.

What truly sets the Nimble T7 apart are its four intelligent cleaning modes, designed to adapt to everyday cleaning needs. Whether it's Auto cleaning, Spot cleaning, Edge cleaning, or Room cleaning with its random and zigzag route, the T7 is the versatile cleaning companion.

Voice control and the intuitive Vactidy App add an extra layer of modern convenience to T7. Seamlessly compatible with Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, and Google Assistant, allow users to simply use voice commands to start and stop cleaning sessions. With the App, T7 is in control even away from home – effortlessly schedule cleaning tasks and select start times and modes.

Compact body at just 2.89" tall and equipped with 360-degree universal wheels, the Nimble T7 navigates tight spaces reaching under beds, sofas, and cabinets with ease. It also automatically boosts to max power when detecting carpets, ensuring a thorough clean throughout the area. With a powerful roller brush and side brushes, the Nimble T7 delivers an exceptional 3-point cleaning approach that captures dirt and debris on all surfaces. Its powerful grip on carpets ensures even deep-hidden dirt doesn't stand a chance. And the best part? Even in quiet mode, 60 dB low noise level is similar to the noise of electric toothbrush.

The T7 delivers up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time in auto-cleaning mode. That's enough to cover an impressive 1300 sqft of space. And when its battery runs low or the cleaning task is complete, the T7 intelligently returns to its charging dock, ready for its next mission.

Vactidy Nimble T7 Mopping Robot Vacuum isn't just a machine – it's a transformation in home cleaning. With its advanced features, user-friendly design, and unmatched efficiency, the T7 is ready to elevate everyday cleaning routine to new heights.

It's never too late to upgrade to a new vacuum and this might be one of the budget-friendly robot mopping vacuum cleaners on Amazon for its low price point.

About Vactidy:

Simplifying Life At Vactidy, we are dedicated to providing smart, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly products that enhance daily life. Join thousands of satisfied customers who trust Vactidy for their cleaning needs.

Product Specifications:

Suction Power: 2800Pa

Dust Bin Capacity: 250ml

Water Tank Capacity: 200ml

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Room

Voice Control Compatibility: Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, Google Assistant

App Compatibility: Vactidy App

Height: 2.89"

Noise Level: 60dB (quiet mode)

Sensors: 3 ground detection sensors, 2 anti-collision sensors

Runtime: Up to 120 minutes (auto cleaning mode)

Coverage: Approximately 1300sqft

Auto Charging: Yes

