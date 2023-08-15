Sweet Trip Inspired By 14 Year Old Girl Travel to Celebrate Misty Copeland in NYC
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professionals with The Sweetest trips to party.
Recruiting for Good in an effort to fund Girls Design Tomorrow (sweet mentoring program for pre-teens); the staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest NYC trips to celebrate women in Dance, Music, and Theater.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our sweet trip to see Misty Copeland in NYC, was inspired by 14-year-old girl 'BooksandLooks' who works on Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program preparing pre-teens for life)!"
The Sweetest NYC Ballet Trip
1. Earn 2-Day Stay at Sweet Hotel + 2 Roundtrip Flights from LA.
2. Rewarding stay at centrally located hotel, 'voted #1 by Travel and Leisure!'
3. Earn $500 dining gift card (to enjoy the best restaurant in NYC), and $500 SPA Gift Card.
Carlos Cymerman, "Our sweet NYC trip is perfectly designed to share with a BFF, or make it a 'Mom and Me' weekend to celebrate a special BDay Too!"
About
BooksandLooks is a 14 year old creative phenom with a keen eye for fashion, style, trendsetting and everything dance (works on Girls Design Tomorrow). Thru her insightful and unabashed writing, she is inspiring Recruiting for Good to create Sweet Girl Dance Trips...Travel to Celebrate Women in Ballet (a one of a kind meaningful weekend experience perfect to sharing and gifting). In 2024, we're rewarding Sweet Ballet Trips to See Misty Copeland in NYC. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Travel to Celebrate Women...The World's Best Performers in Dance + Music + Theater (Who are Also Role Models). Rewarding Weekend Luxury Travel to LA+NY! Stay at "Travel & Leisure Best Hotels in LA (Hotel Oceana), and in NY (Wall Street Hotel)." The rewarding luxury weekend includes; airfare gift cards, and 2 VIP tickets for designated performance. www.TraveltoCelebrateWomen.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love More Sweet Travel Rewards Visit www.TheSweetestClub.com
Sweet Fan Trips are perfectly designed for US Fans who love to support Girl Causes and Party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn our all-inclusive party trips to experience the sweetest music concerts (with world's best female performers, who are also role models) in LA, Miami, New Orleans, NY, and Vegas. Trips include 2 nights at The Sweetest Hotel (or $1000 gift card for Airbnb), $1500 Gift Card for Concert Tickets, and 3 Sweet $250 Gift Cards (Choose 2); Airfare, Fan Merch, or Rideshare. To learn more visit www.SweetFanTrips.com Travel The World Watch Women Play!
"We're Rewarding Just 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift on 10-20-24 in Miami. Participate today to earn your sweet trip!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
