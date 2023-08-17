Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,045 in the last 365 days.

Boulders Run Estate: A Haven of Luxury, Privacy, and Star-Studded Appeal for Celebrities and VIPs

Boulders Run Luxury Estate Aerial View

Boulders Run Luxury Estate Aerial View

Master Oversized Soaking Tub

Master Oversized Soaking Tub

Natural Rock Waterfall Pool

Natural Rock Waterfall Pool

Boulders Run Estate: A VIP Haven of Luxury and Privacy, Enveloping Celebrities in Star-Worthy Seclusion near NYC.

It's a privilege to own a slice of this enchanting paradise that promises the best of convenience and nature while ensuring the preservation of privacy.”
— Diana E
KINNELON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulders Run Estate: An Enclave of Luxury, Privacy, and Star-Studded Appeal for Celebrities and VIPs

Nestled atop a tranquil mountaintop, Boulders Run Estate offers an unmatched haven for celebrities, VIPs, and discerning individuals seeking unparalleled luxury living. Located only 30 minutes away from New York City and MetLife Stadium, this private estate offers luxury, privacy, and an attractive appeal.

Privileged Oasis in Nature's Embrace

Spanning 6.96 acres, Boulders Run Estate delivers exclusivity and tranquility, while offering residents the utmost privacy. Beautiful panoramic views showcase stunning sunrises and sunsets, creating an impressive backdrop that enhances the estate's magnificence.

Elevated Luxury Fit for the Elite

Enter this impressive architectural creation to uncover a highly sought-after refuge. With 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms sprawled across four levels, every detail emanates sophistication. From the 2-story entry to the gourmet kitchen, opulence resonates throughout.

A Playground of Refined Leisure

Beyond its walls, Boulders Run Estate transforms into a playground of leisure and luxury. The Gunite pool, adorned with a mesmerizing waterfall, entices on warm days. Sprawling patio, playground, state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating steam room.

An Adventure Awaits

On-site hiking and ATV trails beckon adventure seekers to explore the estate's untamed beauty. Discover untouched natural wonder within Boulders Run Estate's landscapes.

Where Celebrities Find Solace

New Jersey is home to luminaries like Springsteen, Queen Latifah, and Jon Bon Jovi. Boulders Run Estate is a symbol of status and taste. This enclave promises camaraderie with those who appreciate its allure.

Exclusivity and Proximity United

Merely 30 minutes from NYC, MetLife Stadium, and a private airport, Boulders Run Estate seamlessly offers exclusivity and accessibility. Uncovering the best of both worlds while safeguarding privacy that is Boulders Run Estate.

Investment in Unrivaled Luxury

Boulders Run Estate provides luxurious living that goes beyond the ordinary, thanks to its remarkable location, views, and amenities. It welcomes you to embrace an exceptional lifestyle.

Embrace the Dream Today

Immerse in Boulders Run Estate's world. Schedule a VIP tour to explore its craftsmanship, vistas, and unparalleled lifestyle.

For details and glimpses of Boulders Run Estate, visit www.BouldersRun.com

About Boulders Run Estate:

Elevating luxury living through opulence and nature's embrace, Boulders Run Estate offers panoramic views, unrivaled privacy, and prestigious amenities. With a roster of New Jersey celebrities, this estate appeals to privacy-conscious individuals valuing the finest living experience.

Diana Enciso
Boulders Run
+1 973-750-8414
email us here

Outdoor Tour Denise Drive Home - Woodland Acreage - Tour Property

You just read:

Boulders Run Estate: A Haven of Luxury, Privacy, and Star-Studded Appeal for Celebrities and VIPs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more