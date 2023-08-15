Jo McGuire, Renowned Expert in the Drug Testing Industry, Joins Ricovr Healthcare as Advisor
Jo McGuire Joins Ricovr: Pioneering the Future of Drug-Free Workplaces
Joining Ricovr is both an honor and a testament to the shared commitment we have towards ensuring safer, drug-free work environments.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricovr is pleased to announce the appointment of Jo McGuire as a strategic advisor to the company. Jo's reputation is marked by her unwavering dedication to fostering safe work environments, free from the influence of drugs and alcohol. She is a renowned expert in creating policies and identifying tools for creating drug-free workplaces.
With a legacy spanning over a decade in the drug and alcohol testing industry, Jo brings unparalleled expertise and insights to the Ricovr team. Her remarkable journey includes steering NDASA (National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association) as its Executive Director, where she masterfully manages the day-to-day operations and drives the association's vision under the watchful eyes of its Board of Directors and committees.
Commenting on the appointment, Ricovr's CEO Himanshu Bhatia, stated, "We are elated to have Jo onboard. Her profound expertise aligns perfectly with Ricovr's ethos. With Jo's guidance, we aim to further our commitment to ensuring safer, drug-free workplaces for our clients and their employees."
"Joining Ricovr is both an honor and a testament to the shared commitment we have towards ensuring safer, drug-free work environments. Together, I am confident that we will champion a future where workplaces are not just drug-free, but also supportive and empowering for everyone." said Jo McGuire.
As a fervent advocate for drug-free workplaces, families, and communities, Jo has earned national respect. Her notable achievements include her appointed role in the Taxation, Banking & Civil Law work-group for the Governor’s Task Force in Colorado to regulate Amendment 64. This assignment leveraged her profound understanding of workplace drug and alcohol testing. Moreover, on the global stage, Jo represented the industry during the United Nations General Assembly on World Drug Agreements, underscoring her prominence in the field.
Apart from her strategic roles, Jo's voice resonates in the corridors of national conferences where she is a sought-after speaker. Her prowess as a writer and public policy advisor, paired with her impactful engagements, has established her as a subject matter expert par excellence.
As Ricovr continues to surge forward in its mission, the addition of Jo as a strategic advisor marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards creating a more responsible and safer work environment across industries.
