Pineapple Procurement Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment
This appointment marks the start of an exciting new chapter at Pineapple Procurement.
Her exceptional track record, deep expertise, and shared values blend seamlessly with the beating heart of our company's mission.”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Procurement proudly announces the appointment of Magan Scuteri as the Vice President of Procurement, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to excellence. With over a decade of industry experience, Magan Scuteri consistently demonstrates leadership by delivering exceptional results on projects ranging from $6 million to upwards of $30 million. Her expertise encompasses various aspects of FF&E procurement, including planning, scheduling, design development, specification review, budgeting, and VE Initiatives.
— Jackie Wright, Principal & Founder
"This appointment marks the start of an exciting new chapter at Pineapple," said Jackie Wright, Principal and Founder of Pineapple Procurement. "We're beyond thrilled to introduce Magan Scuteri as our new Vice President of Procurement. Magan's experience, particularly in the world of crafting custom FF&E procurement solutions for boutique hotels and restaurants, resonates perfectly with the unique needs and aspirations of our core client base. Her exceptional track record, deep expertise, and shared values blend seamlessly with the beating heart of our company's mission. The genuine excitement runs deep as we welcome her to lead our procurement team, enriching our projects and reaching for nothing less than exceptional outcomes for our valued clients."
Magan's journey is characterized by excellence and expertise. Armed with a degree in Interior Design from Florida State University, she possesses a deep understanding of design principles that enriches her approach to procurement. Complementing her design acumen, Magan holds a Certificate in Project Management from The University of Central Florida, a testament to her dedication to achieving results with precision and efficiency. Her pursuit of excellence continues as she is currently enrolled in the Accendo LeadForward Executive Leadership program, reflecting her commitment to continuous growth and innovation.
Magan's decision to join Pineapple Procurement extends beyond her impressive accomplishments. It signifies her alignment with the company's vision and values, recognizing it as a platform that champions innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to delivering the highest quality results.
Magan’s extensive project portfolio showcases her impact on a diverse array of developments, particularly within the hospitality sector.
With a focus on custom projects, her influence is seen in projects such as:
• Grand Hyatt Nashville
• Mansion on Turtle Creek
• Bellyard Atlanta
• Le Meridien Houston
• Candler Atlanta
• Hotel Genevieve
• The Assemblages New York
• The Morrow
• Kimpton Fort Worth
• Rosewood DC Townhomes
• CUT by Wolfgang Puck – DC
Magan's exceptional accomplishments in FF&E procurement, coupled with her extensive educational background, underscore her standing as a distinguished professional poised to guide Pineapple Procurement toward even greater success.
About Pineapple Procurement
February marked the five-year milestone for Pineapple Procurement, consistently achieving positive outcomes on prominent projects within the industry. Committed to unwavering excellence and innovation, Pineapple Procurement adopts a proactive stance towards procurement strategies, ensuring a seamless integration of design concepts and functional requirements. The appointment of Magan Scuteri as Vice President of Procurement further exemplifies the company's continued dedication to cultivating exceptional expertise and value-added outcomes. The Pineapple team includes members based in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Orlando, and Delaware.
www.pineappleprocurement.com
Madison Massey
Mopple Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram