Company Announcement Date: August 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy, wheat, peanut allergens Company Name: Stonewall Kitchen Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine is recalling a limited amount of their Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.) because the product contains undeclared allergens: Soy, Wheat, Peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, wheat, and/or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This product was distributed through Stonewall Kitchen Company retail stores located in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Potential affected product includes the following details:

Name: Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.)

Best By Date: December 31, 2024

UPC: 7 1138131608 5

Item #: 553646

Packaged in clear, plastic packaging with white label

To date, Stonewall Kitchen has not experienced any problems or received complaints about these products. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. The issue was discovered by a Stonewall Kitchen store staff member.

If consumers with allergies or sensitivities to soy, wheat, or peanuts have any of the above product, they should not consume the product and return it to place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.

Consumers should contact Stonewall Kitchen Premier Guest Services by email at

guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com or by phone at 800-826-1735 for refund instructions and any further information. Phone are monitored Monday-Friday between 8AM-5PM EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Enclosed: Photos of Stonewall Kitchen Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.).

About Stonewall Kitchen

Founded in 1991, Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. The company has more than 19,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com.