Arrest Made in a Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography Offense in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography offense that occurred in the District.

Between Thursday, August 30, 2020, and Monday, July 31, 2023, the suspect transported and possessed child pornography using the internet.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Michael Humphrey, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.