Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,742 in the last 365 days.

Samuel DiMuzio Awarded the Annual Dee Mack Scholarship

Photo of Samuel DiMuzio receiving check as the 2023 boys Dee Mack Scholarship Award Winner. His family is also in the picture along with several LowCountry Tennis Association Board Members.

Samuel DiMuzio 2023 Dee Mack Scholarship Recipient

LowCountry Tennis Association Logo

LowCountry Tennis Association

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA , US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam DiMuzio, of Summerville, S.C., has been awarded the 2023 Dee Mack College Scholarship which is given to the top boy's high school player in the Low Country of South Carolina, as chosen by the Charleston Post and Courier.

A top student at Summerville High School, Sam in his senior year guided his team to an overall record of 24-4, winning in Region 7-AAAAA High School Tennis.

Sam had a 15-5 record at #1 singles in 2024. He has been playing the #1 court for Summerville High School since the 8th grade and has been named Region Boys Tennis Player of the Year multiple times.

Sam will attend the University of South Carolina in the Fall of 2023.

"We could not have a better recipient in 2023 than Sam Dimuzio - He is a young man of outstanding character, along with a long legacy of tennis excellence," said Bill Ennis, President of The LowCountry Tennis Association Board of Directors.

The scholarship is named after Dee Mack, who has provided strong leadership and direction for many years as the LowCountry Tennis Association’s League Local Coordinator. The award was started in 2022 and consists of funds towards their College Education.

About the LowCountry Tennis Association: The LowCountry Tennis Association (LCTA) is a USTA Community Tennis Association (CTA) serving Charleston, SC and the surrounding area. The LCTA board is an all-volunteer board and focuses on USTA league tennis. Other points of emphasis centered on tennis involve community development, charity work, supporting local tennis facilities, and improving tennis’s profile in the community.

Media Contact:
Bill Ennis
LowCountry Tennis Association
843-276-9532

Sandra Juzups
RedLeaf Web Design, LLC
+1 843-972-3077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Samuel DiMuzio Awarded the Annual Dee Mack Scholarship

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more