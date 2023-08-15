Samuel DiMuzio Awarded the Annual Dee Mack Scholarship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam DiMuzio, of Summerville, S.C., has been awarded the 2023 Dee Mack College Scholarship which is given to the top boy's high school player in the Low Country of South Carolina, as chosen by the Charleston Post and Courier.
A top student at Summerville High School, Sam in his senior year guided his team to an overall record of 24-4, winning in Region 7-AAAAA High School Tennis.
Sam had a 15-5 record at #1 singles in 2024. He has been playing the #1 court for Summerville High School since the 8th grade and has been named Region Boys Tennis Player of the Year multiple times.
Sam will attend the University of South Carolina in the Fall of 2023.
"We could not have a better recipient in 2023 than Sam Dimuzio - He is a young man of outstanding character, along with a long legacy of tennis excellence," said Bill Ennis, President of The LowCountry Tennis Association Board of Directors.
The scholarship is named after Dee Mack, who has provided strong leadership and direction for many years as the LowCountry Tennis Association’s League Local Coordinator. The award was started in 2022 and consists of funds towards their College Education.
About the LowCountry Tennis Association: The LowCountry Tennis Association (LCTA) is a USTA Community Tennis Association (CTA) serving Charleston, SC and the surrounding area. The LCTA board is an all-volunteer board and focuses on USTA league tennis. Other points of emphasis centered on tennis involve community development, charity work, supporting local tennis facilities, and improving tennis’s profile in the community.
Media Contact:
Bill Ennis
LowCountry Tennis Association
843-276-9532
Sandra Juzups
