Indeed brings industry influencers and thought leaders together for FutureWorks Singapore

Indeed will host FutureWorks Singapore in August. Key industry leaders join Indeed executives to discuss the future of work.CHIPPENDALE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indeed, a leading global matching and hiring platform will host Indeed FutureWorks 2023, in Singapore on 31 August 2023 at The Westin. The one-day event is designed to bring industry and thought leaders together to prepare for the future of work.
Indeed FutureWorks Singapore, a part of Indeed's prestigious global event series, will delve into the dynamic shifts shaping the world of work with the objective of better work for all. It is a space to learn and collaborate with diverse thinkers, inspirational leaders, and global peers, united in our commitment to transforming the future of work.
This year's theme, “The Future of Work is Better Work for All”, showcases Indeed's commitment to helping people get jobs and employers find world-class talent, while also aiming to educate employers and job seekers on key trends in Singapore’s job market.
Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Addo, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions firm and Crystal Lim-Lange, Co-founder and CEO of leadership consultancy Forest Wolf will be discussing the mindful confluence of leadership, wellbeing, and AI-driven interventions, and how it can drive success for people-centric functions. Conor McCarthy, Vice President of Sales at Indeed; Katie Birch, Senior Director of Indeed Singapore; Callam Pickering, Senior APAC Economist at Indeed; Stuart Jones, Director of Sales at Indeed; and Karthik Sudhakar, Senior Manager, Strategy and operations at Indeed Singapore, among others, will share insights and key trends that will help employers.
“Indeed FutureWorks Singapore brings together leading minds and visionaries in the 'Future of Work' space,” said Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Addo AI. “We hope to spark insightful conversations and explore the exciting possibilities that await us in the rapidly evolving job market.”
"Indeed’s mission is to help all people get jobs and we believe the world can work better. Indeed FutureWorks Singapore embodies this vision, as we bring together industry leaders to exchange ideas that shape the future of the job market,” said Nishita Lalvani, Marketing Director at Indeed.
One of the highlights of the event will be the exclusive unveiling of the "Beyond 9 to 5: The Future of Flexibility in Work" report, a comprehensive study that delves into the changing paradigms of work flexibility in today's world. This eagerly anticipated report will shed light on the ever-evolving work arrangements and their implications for the workforce.
Indeed FutureWorks Singapore is open to senior leaders in HR and talent acquisition from large and medium enterprises involved in hiring and the future of work. Registrations are currently open for the in-person event. To register to attend, please visit here.
