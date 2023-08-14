Prime Minister announces upcoming Cabinet retreat in Prince Edward Island to keep building a strong economy

CANADA, August 14 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, from August 21 to 23, 2023.

The retreat will be an opportunity for Cabinet ministers to keep building a strong economy and a strong future. As Canadians continue to feel the impacts of global inflation, the retreat will focus on making life more affordable, growing the economy, building more housing, improving health care, fighting climate change, and more.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all orders of government, Indigenous Peoples, international partners, businesses, and other stakeholders to make progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“This summer, we continued to listen to Canadians in their communities across the country about what matters to them. I hear people loud and clear when they tell me life is getting too expensive, we need more affordable housing, wait times to get the medical care they need are too long, and they’re concerned about the impacts of climate change in their communities – from hurricanes and floods to wildfires. I look forward to working together with our new team to keep making real progress on those issues and build a better future for all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

