Shannon Stoeger, EVP, Chief Credit Officer of Idaho First Bank, Nominated for Idaho Business Review's Women of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) is proud to announce that Shannon Stoeger, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, has been selected as one of the esteemed nominees for the 2023 Women of the Year Awards, sponsored by Idaho Business Review. This recognition celebrates outstanding women leaders who have made remarkable contributions to their industries and communities.
Shannon Stoeger is one of the 50 exceptional women nominated for the Women of the Year category. Her dedication, leadership, and accomplishments have earned her a well-deserved place among Idaho's top women professionals. Shannon's exemplary work ethic and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in advancing Idaho First Bank's mission and success.
The Women of the Year Awards Gala, a premier event in Idaho's business community, will take place on September 14, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at Boise Centre, located at 850 W. Front St. in downtown Boise. During the gala, Shannon will be honored on stage and presented with a distinguished award that recognizes her exceptional achievements and contributions to her field.
In addition to her recognition at the gala, Shannon Stoeger will also be participating in Idaho Business Review's Women of the Year, Circle of Excellence leadership panel held on August 17 at the Arid Club. Idaho First Bank is proud to present at and sponsor this event, showcasing Shannon's valuable insights and expertise alongside other distinguished women leaders.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Shannon Stoeger for her nomination as a Women of the Year candidate by Idaho Business Review," said Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. "Shannon's exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence inspire us all. Her recognition as a nominee is a testament to her profound impact on our bank, our clients, and our community."
This nomination emphasizes the significance of women in leadership roles and their vital contributions to various industries. Women like Shannon set an inspiring example for aspiring professionals, highlighting the importance of determination, dedication, and leadership in shaping successful careers.
Tickets for the Women of the Year Awards Gala can be purchased at https://idahobusinessreview.com/event/woy/. Please join us in celebrating Shannon’s accomplishments and the remarkable achievements of women leaders who continue to positively impact Idaho's business landscape.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, the Bank serves the greater Southwest Idaho and Central Oregon communities. Branch locations include McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
Stacey Divine
Idaho First Bank
+1 208-634-1000
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com