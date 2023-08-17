Saprea Educates Against Child Sexual Abuse in Back-to-School Campaign

To prepare kids, parents, and caregivers to go back to school, Saprea is focusing on educating the community on how to protect against child sexual abuse.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saprea, a nonprofit fighting against child sexual abuse, is taking a proactive approach this back-to-school season. With the start of the new school, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to make sure children have the tools they need to reduce the risk of abuse.

Throughout August, Saprea is highlighting its top 5 prevention resources including:

5 Facts About Child on Child Sexual Abuse

11 Factors That Increase the Risk of Child Sexual Abuse

5 Ways to Respond (Not React) to Unhealthy Sexual Behaviors

The Myth of the Abused Becoming the Abusers

5 Things to Consider Before Letting Your Child Have a Sleepover



Saprea is also teaching parents and caregivers how to have “little talks” with their kids. By teaching ways to discuss healthy sexuality and boundaries with their kids, Saprea hopes to equip parents and caregivers with the tools they need to protect their children.

“Within families, open communication is so important,” says Dr. Betsy Kanarowski, “Being proactive as a parent in having important conversations ensures that your children will feel safe coming to you with questions or concerns. And those conversations help protect against the risk of child sexual abuse.”

The reality is that 80% of children who are sexually abused are abused by someone they know. The key to reducing the risk of child sexual abuse is taking an active role in your child’s life and having frequent, open conversations to reduce their vulnerability and build their confidence.

Saprea’s focus is on liberating individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. The campaign supports that initiative by providing parents and caregivers with day-to-day tools to have conversations that will help reduce the risk of child sexual abuse. To learn more about Saprea and their resources or mission, visit saprea.org.