Read more about GBI Arrests Man in Georgetown, GA Homicide

Georgetown, GA (August 11, 2023) – On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the GBI and the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Anthony Parkman, age 42, of Georgetown, GA, with felony murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion. The arrest is in connection to the death of Willie Willis III, age 31, of Georgetown, GA.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation in which a man, later identified as Willis, was found shot multiple times at 10 Whip O Will Lane, Georgetown, GA. He was pronounced dead at the scene. During the initial incident, Parkman was also injured.

An autopsy was subsequently performed on Willis at the GBI regional crime lab in Macon.

Parkman was taken into custody after being released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. He is being held at the Randolph County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 334-3726. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.