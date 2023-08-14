Read more about Bibb County Man Arrested Following Drug Investigation in Macon, GA

Macon, Bibb County, GA (August 11, 2023) – The GBI arrested Shedrick Fambles, age 34, of Macon, Bibb County, Georgia, following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Fambles was charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl, and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, following a two-month-long drug investigation, the GBI MGGTF executed search warrants at 2885 Churchill St. and 1254 Hartley St., Macon, Bibb County, Georgia. GBI agents seized approximately 1.5 pounds of suspected Ecstasy, 6.4 ounces of Fentanyl, about 230 Oxycodone pills, 3 handguns, 1 rifle, and 1 shotgun. These search warrants were conducted following a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol.

Fambles was booked at the Bibb County Jail after his arrests.

GBI-MGGTF, Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s Office, GDC, DCS, and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution and gang activity within Macon, Bibb County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (833) 486-8477 or (478) 803-1027 or the GBI-MGGTF at (770) 602-2864. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

The Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers middle and southern Georgia.