Indy Institute launches first-ever healthcare training and mentorship programs founded by Haitian American immigrants
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPLAINFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Institute of Excellence, LLC (DBA Indy Institute) is excited to announce the launch of its Nurse Aide training program—the first in a portfolio of healthcare career development and training programs the Institute plans to roll out in 2023-2024.
The Institute, founded in early 2023 by Haitian American workforce and healthcare professionals, is the first of its kind to offer healthcare industry workforce training run by Haitian Americans for Haitian Americans and others residing in Indiana.
The Institute received certification program approval from the Indiana Department of Health in July 2023. The first cohort will begin on September 6, 2023 at the Institute’s Plainfield facility, which is equipped with a full training and simulation lab. Applications are being accepted now. Program graduates who take and pass the state exam will become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
Future career training programs will include Home Health Aide, Qualified Medication Aide (QMA), and Phlebotomy. As part of its career readiness curriculum, the Institute will also provide resume and interviewing coaching, mentoring, job placement assistance, and leadership development. And because language barriers often mean employment barriers, the Institute will also offer medical terminology and preparatory courses designed specifically for Haitian Creole speakers The institute is also working with the State of Indiana to secure funding to provide financial aid to participants with financial barriers.
“Our goal is to be a true center for excellence in career training and mentorship programs in Indiana, especially for the growing immigrant community here,” says co-founder and Chief Engagement Officer Doris Jean Pierre. “We want to see everyone reach their highest potential in Indiana’s growing healthcare job market, and we hope to graduate about 300 new healthcare professionals into the Indiana workforce each year.”
Jean Pierre, a Sant La fellow, comes from a background in health care administration, HR and workforce development. She founded AccessBridge Foundation and its Healthcare Administration Career Accelerator Program, has partnered with numerous organizations, community groups and leaders to improve access to services, eliminate disparities in healthcare, establish workforce pipelines, and more.
The Institute’s Program Director, Rose Josee Angrand MSN, RN, APRN, OCN, CCRP has more than 30 years of experience working in healthcare as a nurse and serving Indiana’s Haitian American community, which has steadily grown in recent years amidst political unrest and economic challenges in Haiti. An estimated 60,000 Haitian immigrants now call Indiana home.
“Haitians have come to Indiana from around the country and from Central and South America, some traveling for months, seeking a better life and more opportunity,” says Josee. “We hope our career development programs can help Indiana two-fold: provide that opportunity for Indiana residents especially for immigrants looking for lifelong careers here, and provide a robust workforce pipeline for Indiana’s healthcare industry.”
The Institute has partnered with nearby Plainfield Health Care Center to provide the clinical rotation required for CNA certification.
"Plainfield Healthcare Center is proud to support and assist in diversifying workforce opportunities within our local community. Our hope and mission for partnering with the Indy Institute strives to foster a thriving environment that shapes extensive skill sets for our further healthcare leaders,” says McCallum, Plainfield Healthcare Center Administrator. “Providing an extensive curriculum and training platform will only increase retention efforts, customer service and quality outcomes for the long-term care population that we serve. I welcome and look forward to working with the institute, together we can change healthcare outcomes for the better."
To celebrate the launch, Indy Institute invites all members of the press, community advocates, and supporters to attend the Institute’s Grand Opening event on August 25. The event gives attendees an opportunity to connect with the Institute’s co-founders, instructors, partners, and leaders in the community. Attendees can expect great food, live music, prizes, scholarship opportunities and more!
More information about the Institute’s open house from August 21-September 1 will also be available.
Indy Institute Grand Opening
Date: August 25, 2023
Time: 5:30PM
Location: 1915 Crown Plaza Blvd., Plainfield, IN 46168
RSVP: indyinstitute.com/grandopening
Founded by a team of passionate and experienced Haitian American healthcare and workforce professionals, Indy Institute is on a mission to empower diverse leaders in Indiana to succeed in lifelong careers.
Doris Jean Pierre
Indiana Institute of Excellence, LLC
+1 561-254-4204
