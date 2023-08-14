Updated News Release Rutland Barracks/Fatal Crash

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4004776

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Szarejko

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 8/11/2023 at approximately 7:22 PM

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Craigs Lane

WEATHER: Clear, dry.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen P. Marcoulier

Age: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ashby, MA.

INJURIES: FATAL

HOSPITAL: N/A

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE YEAR: 1983

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Vanago

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Saudin Radoncic

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Shane Radoncic

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 11, 2023, at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 at Craigs Lane in Mendon.

Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 left the travel lane and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 then crossed back across the travel lane, where it collided with Vehicle #2, also traveling East in the passing lane. Upon striking vehicle #2, Vehicle #1 rolled onto its side. Both vehicles came to a position of rest in the east bound lane. Operator #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

Troopers were assisted by Killington Police Department, and the Rutland City Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

COURT: N/A