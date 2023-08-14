Submit Release
Updated News Release Rutland Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B4004776                                               

 

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Szarejko

 

STATION: Rutland                          

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/11/2023 at approximately 7:22 PM

 

STREET: US Route 4

 

TOWN: Mendon

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Craigs Lane

 

WEATHER: Clear, dry.

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Stephen P. Marcoulier

 

Age: 62

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ashby, MA.

 

INJURIES: FATAL

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SEAT BELT? No

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1983

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Vanago

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Fatal 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Saudin Radoncic

 

AGE: 50

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

PASSENGER: Shane Radoncic

 

AGE: 20

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 11, 2023, at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 at Craigs Lane in Mendon.

 

 

 

Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 left the travel lane and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 then crossed back across the travel lane, where it collided with Vehicle #2, also traveling East in the passing lane. Upon striking vehicle #2, Vehicle #1 rolled onto its side. Both vehicles came to a position of rest in the east bound lane. Operator #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

 

 

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

 

 

Troopers were assisted by Killington Police Department, and the Rutland City Fire Department.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

 

COURT: N/A

 

