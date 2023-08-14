Unlocking Harmonious Connections: Break FREE from the Cycles of Relationship Dysfunction

Denika Carothers

Denika Carothers Presents Workshop to Break FREE from the Cycles of Relationship Dysfunction at the Royal Sonesta Hotel Galleria, Houston, TX

Relationships are the cornerstone and foundation of our lives. We owe it to ourselves and our children to learn how to do them successfully so we can break free from the cycles of dysfunction.” — Denika Carothers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Denika Carothers, the renowned life and relationship coach, is set to guide individuals and couples toward transformative breakthroughs in their relationships through an upcoming workshop on September 23, 2023. Titled "Break FREE from the Cycles of Relationship Dysfunction," this immersive event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Royal Sonesta Hotel Galleria in Houston, TX.With a commitment to empowering couples and individuals, Denika Carothers has curated a workshop that promises to address the underlying causes of relationship dysfunction. Through a dynamic combination of interactive sessions, expert insights, and practical tools, attendees will be equipped with strategies to transcend destructive patterns and forge a path toward lasting love and fulfillment."Relationships are the cornerstone of our lives, and yet they can become mired in dysfunction because we are not taught how to do them successfully. We learn relationships through what we witness as children, which is often dysfunctional. My goal is to provide attendees with the knowledge and skills to break free from these dysfunctional cycles and create harmonious connections," states Denika Carothers.The workshop will delve into essential topics such as understanding the patterns of dysfunction, the art of effective and intentional communication, and establishing healthy boundaries for respectful and balanced dynamics. Denika Carothers' holistic approach, grounded in psychology and communication theory, ensures that attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of relationship dynamics and how to effectively overcome the challenges that are often found in life and relationships.This transformative workshop is open to singles, engaged couples, and married partners seeking to revitalize their relationships and embrace a path of growth and renewal. The event is expected to sell out and tickets are on sale now at $150.For more information visit www.DenikaCarothers.com or DenikaonDemand.com About Denika Carothers:Denika Carothers is a renowned life and relationship coach dedicated to empowering individuals and couples to overcome challenges and cultivate fulfilling connections. With a unique blend of psychological insights and communication strategies, Denika's guidance leads to transformative change. Through workshops, coaching sessions, and resources, Denika Carothers is a driving force in the pursuit of harmonious relationships.For press inquiries, contact Live With Purpose Coaching at 832-558-1396 or denika@denikacarothers.com-END-

