Rare antique bottles, 19th century stock certificates, old coins and tokens all do well in Holabird's July 28-30 auction

The overall top lot of the three-day auction was this group of three scrolls containing early data (1950s and 60s) on whitewater canoeing and rafting, plus other activities ($2,875).

1840 stock certificate from the Republic of Texas, no. 1364, issued to P. Burns for $100, signed by Charles DeMorse as Stock Commissioner, James Wright Simmons as Comptroller ($812.50).

The overall top lot of Day 2 was a pair of very light lime colored Stillwater (Oklahoma) Bottling Works / C. F. Knowles / Corliss Bros. bottles, each one 6 ¾ inches tall ($2,000).

Group of five items, including an 1853 half dime, an Ohio Volunteers medal presented to Henry Ford, an 1849 California token with the American flag, and a tiny spiel mark ($1,438).