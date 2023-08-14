“BugJuiced” picked for SEMA Electrified

BugJuiced BugJuiced Side Old Gas Tank, now resembles a battery!

"BugJuiced," a electric VW SandRail will be at at The SEMA Show, in the 'SEMA Electrified' area within the Las Vegas Convention Center this fall. Oct 31-Nov03.

ORANGE, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Pollock, a partner at BugJuiced and Absolute Solutions, shared his insights into this extraordinary project.

"Initially, our plan was to convert a classic VW Beetle for the display. However, we realized that much of the conversion's intricate components would be concealed within the vehicle's framework. So, we embraced the challenge of installing the EV conversion in a SandRail – essentially a stripped-down version of a Beetle – to showcase all the conversion elements while preserving the build's aesthetics. I believe we've successfully achieved our goal."

Pollock continues, "We recognize the continuous growth of the EV sector, and the SEMA Show is evolving in response to these changes. Enthusiasts will always seek vehicles that break away from the ordinary – from powertrains and paint to interiors and accessories. Converting vehicles to electric power is just one facet of the larger picture."

He further elaborates on the advantages of such conversions, "Consider this scenario: The abundance of air-cooled Volkswagens, often available at reasonable prices, presents an opportunity. Many of these vehicles come with blown engines, and their simplicity – particularly in terms of their electrical systems – makes them prime candidates for conversion. In as little as a few days, a two-person team can complete the transformation, with the added convenience of charging from a standard 110V plug for an overnight recharge. While the range of approximately 100 miles may not rival that of newer models, it is ideal for weekend excursions to 'cars & coffee' events, leisurely trips to local eateries, or even serving as a secondary vehicle for daily commutes."

Pollock highlights the environmental benefits of these conversions, stating, "Original air-cooled VW engines, while dependable, emit higher emissions compared to modern vehicles. Fortunately, they fall under grandfathered regulations. SEMA is actively collaborating with California legislators to pass a bill that would extend a $2000 tax credit to individuals converting older gasoline vehicles to electric, further incentivizing these conversions."

Looking ahead, BugJuiced has ambitious plans to establish a nationwide dealer network. This network would not only offer local customers EV conversions, but also provide a range of enhancements for their VWs, including modernized electrical systems, energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades, power windows, and even air-conditioning systems. These exciting opportunities allow small shops to bolster their revenue by filling downtime with such transformative projects.

BugJuiced's presence at the SEMA Show represents a forward-looking approach to the evolving automotive landscape. As the industry embraces electric mobility and seeks innovative ways to preserve classic vehicles, BugJuiced stands at the forefront, merging tradition with modernity and delivering exceptional solutions for vehicle enthusiasts across the country.

What’s great about this conversion is the donor vehicles are already built out there, somewhere.. We are resurrecting a portion of ones that are destined for recycling. The energy layout has already been done. There is MUCH less impact on the environment.

Have fun AND go Green!