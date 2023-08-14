Shelly Salas - Best Selling Author

KILLEEN, TX, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Agent, Shelly Salas, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Shelly Salas, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Shelly Salas’ chapter, “The Benefit of Joining A Team” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Shelly

Shelly Salas is the Team Leader of the number one team in Central Texas. She went from being a solo agent alongside her husband working with bank owned properties to helping thousands of families get into or out of a home. She has been ranked the #1 Agent in the United States according to NAHREP in 2021. She has consistently ranked in the top 1% in the nation, as advertised in the Wall Street Journal Real Trends ranking report and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.

Shelly has been a member of the Zillow Agent Advisory Board for the past 2 years. She also serves on the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center Advisory Council.

As an Army veteran, she is able to apply the leadership skills she gained while in service to train her team. She also applies her gained knowledge of her Psychology degree when mentoring her team and analyzing and solving problems.

Shelly help clients buy and sell real estate, but she is also an investor herself. She has flipped many homes throughout her career. She uses her experience and knowledge of investing and shares this knowledge with her team and investor clients.

Shelly also co-authored two Best-Selling Books, Real Estate Game Changers and Pay It Forward. She is also the host of the Shelly Salas Real Estate Show. The radio show streams live every Saturday and Sunday on KTEM 1400 and FM 94.3.

Shelly and her team love to give back by donating to the Children’s Miracle Network, and together they also give individually wrapped Christmas gifts to thousands of children in very low-income areas each year.

Shelly has been married for over 23 years to her husband, Luis. Together they have three wonderful children Bryonna, Louis and Michael. Real Estate is her passion, but her family is her life.

