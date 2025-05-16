Kevin Babb Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' with Howard Partridge

Kevin Babb

CAMPOBELLO, SC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Kevin Babb, who will co-author in the upcoming book, “Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.



Slated for a Summer Release, “Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you’re building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.



About Kevin Babb:

Kevin Babb’s journey from local tradesman to business leader is a testament to the power of purpose, perseverance, and vision. A Greer, South Carolina native, Kevin launched his career more than two decades ago in plumbing—quickly rising through the ranks and earning recognition in both state and national plumbing competitions.



Today, Kevin is the Founder and President of Babb’s Plumbing & Backflow Services, one of the most trusted and rapidly growing plumbing companies in the Upstate region. Known for his deep technical knowledge and strategic thinking, Kevin holds credentials as a licensed Mechanical Contractor and DISC Certified Human Behavior Expert. He’s not only a skilled tradesman, but also a respected leader who mentors his team and solves business challenges with clarity and precision.



Before fully dedicating himself to business ownership, Kevin served 17 years in the fire service, achieving the rank of Engineer and becoming a certified EMT. This experience sharpened his ability to lead under pressure and build systems that prioritize safety, service, and reliability.



Beyond the job site, Kevin is deeply committed to his community and his faith. He helps lead a men’s group at LifeSong Church and values time spent with his wife Heather, their two children Wyatt and BellaJane, and their beloved dog Sophie. Whether he's tackling a business challenge or building Legos with his kids, Kevin brings the same thoughtful, intentional approach to everything he does.



Learn more at: Babbsplumbing.com

Contact: info@babbsplumbingsc.com | 864-303-6541



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Kevin Babb on board for “Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of “Phenomenal Business Success.”

