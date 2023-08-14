Senator Collett Announces $1.4 Million to Improve Traffic Safety in Montgomery County

Fort Washington, Pa. – August 14, 2023 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced that $1,425,380 in grant funding has been awarded to improve traffic safety and efficiency in her district through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Green Light-Go program.

“These grant awards will keep both drivers and pedestrians safer at some of the busiest intersections in my district,” said Senator Collett. “I thank Governor Shapiro and PennDOT for their assistance and commend our municipalities for putting in the hard work to secure this funding. I look forward to continuing to work with them to make sure they can take advantage of future grant opportunities to keep this district a great place to live, work and play.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Hatfield Township – $255,440 for updated signal equipment at Cowpath Rd. (Route 463) and Snyder Square.

Montgomery Township – $528,260 for updated signal equipment at Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and English Village Dr./Gwynedd Crossing Dr.

Upper Moreland Township – $513,360 for updated signal equipment along the York Rd. (Route 611/Route 263) and Easton Rd. (Route 611) corridors.

Whitpain Township – $128,320 for updated signal equipment at Jolly Rd. & Wentz Rd.

Green Light-Go grants provide reimbursement funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals along critical state highways. The program facilitates the modernization of existing traffic signals, improving safety and mobility by reducing congestion and improving efficiency.

###