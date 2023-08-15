Eltropy Secures a Spot on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for 2023
Leading digital conversations platform makes prestigious list for second straight year, surging over 2,000 spots to No. 618
This is a reflection of the collective effort of our talented team, steadfast in the pursuit of our Eltropy mission – to help people access the best financial products and services anytime, anywhere.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), is thrilled to announce its inclusion for the second straight year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the year 2023. This recognition highlights Eltropy's dedication to innovation and excellence within the fintech sector, particularly concerning community financial institutions.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy
The Inc. 5000 list is a definitive indicator of the most successful and dynamic companies within the U.S. economy, while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. To achieve a ranking on this year’s list is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of Eltropy's team as they continue to drive growth and transformation in the CFI communication landscape.
Eltropy has earned the rank of No. 618 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, marking a substantial leap from its 2022 placement at No. 2,909.
"We are sincerely honored to have achieved such a remarkable position on this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "It’s a reflection of the collective effort of our talented team, who have been steadfast in the pursuit of our Eltropy mission – to help people access the best financial products and services anytime, anywhere. We remain dedicated to achieving that mission by delivering the industry’s leading digital conversations platform that empowers community financial institutions to better engage with their customers and members."
Eltropy's platform offers a comprehensive suite of communications tools, including Text, Video Banking, AI, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology, all seamlessly integrated into a unified platform. This acknowledgment from the Inc. 5000 emphasizes Eltropy's role as a trailblazer in shaping the future of financial communication.
"At a time when credit unions are dealing with so many industry pressures, Eltropy's achievement of moving up on the 2023 Inc. 5000 underscores their prowess in tackling these obstacles," said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. "Their pioneering digital conversations platform is building the virtual branch capabilities CFIs need to communicate with members on their terms, whenever and wherever they prefer."
The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, ranks companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com..
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube