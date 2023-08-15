Altumatim Unveils AI-Powered Autonomous Review for the Legal Profession
AUTONOMOUS REVIEW fulfills the promise to legal community of a seismic shift in eDiscovery through accelerated, more accurate, and defensible document review.
Our team is reshaping the future of legal document review, providing results that are faster, more accurate, and more defensible and this is just the beginning.”BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumatim, an emerging technology company, unveils the legal profession's first review process entirely powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI). This significant development in the eDiscovery field introduces a solution that offers a marked advancement in document review. Industry experts highlight its unprecedented speed, accuracy, and defensibility, positioning it as a potential game-changer for legal professionals and those relying on intricate document analysis.
A Revolutionary Leap in Legal Document Review
Altumatim’s innovative platform answers the question of how large language models (LLMs) and generative AI fit into eDiscovery and investigation workflows. Now, Altumatim leverages those advanced AI capabilities to revolutionize the document review process, traditionally known to be arduous and time-consuming. Altumatim's AUTONOMOUS REVIEW streamlines and optimizes the process, delivering faster and more accurate results than conventional methods.
The system's enhanced accuracy stems from proprietary algorithms that control how LLMs identify responsive information. The process avoids any human error and LLM hallucination, significantly strengthening legal defensibility.
Eliminating AI Unpredictability: A Promise Fulfilled
Beyond accelerating document review, Altumatim’s proprietary solution reins in LLM behavior, eliminating the unpredictability typically associated with generative AI.
There has been plenty of speculation and empty promises made about LLMs invading the legal profession. Companies have found that simply adding an LLM does not work. Altumatim's proprietary solution is intricately engineered to allow legal professionals to enjoy the benefits of the latest AI technologies while satisfying their legal and ethical obligations.
"We are committed to transforming the way the legal profession works with electronically stored information. With the release of AUTONOMOUS REVIEW, we deliver on that promise for those who need to review and produce documents for a legal proceeding," said Altumatim CEO David Gaskey. "Our team is reshaping the future of legal document review, providing results that are faster, more accurate, and more defensible and this is just the beginning. Altumatim is forging a new, AI-powered path in the legal landscape."
Early Adopter Program and Live Demonstrations
Altumatim is now opening doors for early adopters of their cutting-edge platform, inviting interested law firms and corporations to experience firsthand AUTONOMOUS REVIEW’s benefits. Early adopters will gain the competitive advantage of being at the front of the future of AI in the legal profession.
On August 16, 2023, Altumatim will showcase AUTONOMOUS REVIEW on the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists' Webinar Channel. The free product showcase is open to the legal community. Those interested in attending can register at https://bit.ly/3P5vW65.
Altumatim is hosting live demonstrations of the platform at The R3 Hospitality House in Orlando during ILTACON from August 20 - August 24, 2023. The R3 Hospitality House is only a few minutes from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.
In addition, the Altumatim team is sponsoring and will be present at the Midsummer Scrimmage, an ILTACON Reception hosted by ACEDS in collaboration with ILTA and Women in eDiscovery.
About Altumatim
Altumatim is a cutting-edge technology company that develops legal and investigatory solutions. With an official launch in 2022, by intellectual property attorney David Gaskey and data scientist Vasudeva Mahavishnu, Altumatim provides high-quality and innovative technology to assist legal professionals and investigators in achieving the best results in their matters.
Powered by Attorney Intelligence™, Altumatim is an all-in-one platform for investigations and discovery that seamlessly integrates complex technology into a user experience that is natural and enjoyable. Altumatim's patent-pending AI technology, embedded in every phase of the platform, learns from the user and quickly cuts through the noise and brings the most important information to the surface.
Law firms, corporations, and government agencies trust their matters with Altumatim. For more information about Altumatim, visit our website at www.altumatim.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
