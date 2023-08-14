Celebrating Women Alumnae
We are proud to have helped increase the number of women leaders in the Canadian music industry.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women leaders in the music industry were rare when Harris Institute opened in 1989. Today, the college's women alumnae are leading in all areas of the industry.
Harris Institute will feature the accomplishments of women graduates throughout its 35ᵗʰ anniversary in 2024. Media releases and articles in its online newsletter on women leaders in the creative, technical and business areas of the music industry will culminate in an online magazine at the end of the year.
"We are proud to have helped increase the number of women leaders in the Canadian music industry," says the college's founder John Harris. "All credit goes to our remarkable faculty. In the early years it took a concerted effort to include female faculty and guest lecturers to break down stereotypes and motivate female students. To this day we have had the highest proportion of female faculty of any school in our field."
The internationally recognized leader in music industry education features a 12-month Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and a 20-month Music Business Professional. Programs are taught by award-winning industry leaders and start in November, March, and July.
