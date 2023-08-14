New Learning Playscape Announced for David Crockett Birthplace State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced plans for a learning playscape, a new year-round outdoor recreation feature, at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.

The nature-based playscape will combine the fun of a play area with the opportunity to learn and appreciate the outdoors and natural environment. Research shows that children thrive on many levels when they are provided outdoor education. David Crockett Birthplace State Park’s playscape will help children connect with nature with a hands-on experience.

“We always look for the best ways to serve our parks visitors, and we are excited about this feature at David Crockett Birthplace State Park,” said Greer Tidwell, TDEC’s deputy commissioner for Conservation. “The playscape will be available throughout the year, and we look forward to having families enjoy this new asset.”

Work is expected to begin in early 2024 on the site. The project has been approved by the State Building Commission and will replace a swimming pool at the park. The pool closure was announced in December 2021.

Tennessee State Parks determined that reinvesting funds into a more desired and fiscally responsible outdoor recreation activity for use year-round is the best path forward to maximize the park’s benefit to the community.

Parks officials held a public meeting at the park to discuss ideas for recreation proposals for the park and its mission. Park management and staff also contributed their input.

The 105-acre park sits just upstream from the falls of the scenic Nolichucky River and commemorates the birthplace of the pioneer, soldier, and politician. It has 88 campsites and three picnic pavilions.

For information on new attractions at other Tennessee State Parks, please visit the TDEC newsroom web page.