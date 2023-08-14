CO2 storage tender round postponed as Danish government considers involvement
LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A second tender round for CO2 storage licenses in Denmark’s North Sea, which was set to take place on 15 August, has been pushed back to a later date by the Danish government. The postponement was announced by the Danish Energy Agency, which is currently deliberating on whether to boost the government’s participation share in future licenses.
Three licenses were awarded during the initial tender round, which took place in August 2022. The first two were awarded to major French oil and gas operator TotalEnergies, which operates significant producing fields in the Danish North Sea, with the third was handed to a consortium that includes INEOS E&P and Wintershall Dea.
Denmark’s national oil and gas operator Nordsøfonden received a 20% share of each license.
According to the Danish Energy Agency, the second round will still take place this year, while the licenses will provide for the thorough examination and potential use of subsoil for geological CO2 storage.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.upstreamonline.com/carbon-capture/denmark-postpones-tender-round-for-co2-storage-to-resolve-state-involvement/2-1-1500509
Shamir Atif
