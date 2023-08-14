Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,285 in the last 365 days.

CO2 storage tender round postponed as Danish government considers involvement

LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A second tender round for CO2 storage licenses in Denmark’s North Sea, which was set to take place on 15 August, has been pushed back to a later date by the Danish government. The postponement was announced by the Danish Energy Agency, which is currently deliberating on whether to boost the government’s participation share in future licenses.

Three licenses were awarded during the initial tender round, which took place in August 2022. The first two were awarded to major French oil and gas operator TotalEnergies, which operates significant producing fields in the Danish North Sea, with the third was handed to a consortium that includes INEOS E&P and Wintershall Dea.

Denmark’s national oil and gas operator Nordsøfonden received a 20% share of each license.

According to the Danish Energy Agency, the second round will still take place this year, while the licenses will provide for the thorough examination and potential use of subsoil for geological CO2 storage.

German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.

https://www.upstreamonline.com/carbon-capture/denmark-postpones-tender-round-for-co2-storage-to-resolve-state-involvement/2-1-1500509

Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here

You just read:

CO2 storage tender round postponed as Danish government considers involvement

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more