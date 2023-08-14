Author Douglas Strait Surprises Readers with Latest Thriller, "Bus #89"
This novel takes readers on a terrifying journey as a group of ordinary bus passengers become the target of a deranged young man, changing their lives forever.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Strait, the mastermind behind gripping psychological thrillers such as "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin," is set to captivate readers once again with his latest masterpiece, "Bus #89. "
The harrowing tale unfolds as a group of daily bus passengers find themselves terrorized by a psychotic young man who mysteriously vanishes after being apprehended by law enforcement. Bus #89 takes a terrifying turn when the man reappears five years later, unrecognizable, with only a blind man’s guide dog recognizing the man.
Douglas Strait is a retiree residing in Central Ohio. With a lifelong passion for storytelling, he began honing his craft in elementary school and later explored screenwriting after an influential encounter with filmmaker Oliver Stone. Drawing from their training in video production and their extensive travels, Douglas now focuses on converting his screenplays into captivating books that appeal to readers seeking fast-paced narratives.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
