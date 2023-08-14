Secretary of State Tre Hargett Recognizes Rhea County Election Administrator for Earning State Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recognize Administrator of Elections from Rhea County, Felicia Goodman, for recently passing the Tennessee State Election Commission’s Certification Exam.

“Congratulations to Felicia on this achievement,” said Secretary Hargett. "This certification is proof of Felicia’s hard work and dedication to our state and the voters of Rhea County.”

The Administrator of Elections Certification Exam, given by the Secretary of State's Division of Elections, is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

Felicia Goodman passed the certification exam in July 2023. By passing this exam, each administrator demonstrated the level of knowledge and understanding required to successfully run county elections in Tennessee. Before taking the certification exam, election administrators complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law.

“I applaud Felicia for the diligent work she put into passing this exam,” said Coordinator Goins. “Tennessee is fortunate to have election administrators of this caliber committed to the integrity of our elections.”

For more information about the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam, visit sos.tn.gov/elections or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.