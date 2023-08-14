Mom Bomb Clean Beauty Announces National Launch into select Whole Foods Market Stores

Christmas Cookie, Candy Cane, Fresh Sparkling Snow Bath Bombs

Small Massachusetts All-Natural Bath and Shower Company that gives its profits to charity launches into Whole Food Market Stores giving stress relief to moms.

BOSTON, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom Bomb Clean Beauty, a brand that sells holistic, vegan, made in the USA bath and shower products, is thrilled to announce eight new fall/holiday products launching nationally in select Whole Foods Market’s stores.

As a brand with a philanthropic mission, Mom Bomb Clean Beauty donates 100% of its profits to families in crisis. Through this collaboration, the brand hopes to reach more families in need and provide them with the support and care they require during difficult times.

"We're excited to become a supplier to Whole Foods Markets and make our products accessible to more people across the country," said Heather Roberts, Founder and CEO of Mom Bomb Clean Beauty. "Our mission has always been to help families relax and take care of themselves, while also giving back to our community. This collaboration is a great opportunity to extend our reach and impact more lives."

Casey Gaston, Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market says, “We enjoy supporting mission-based companies and are excited for our shoppers to learn about the great products Mom Bomb.”

Mom Bomb Clean Beauty's products are perfect for men, women, and children who want to unwind and relax with the power of holistic ingredients. The brand's products are carefully crafted to provide a luxurious, soothing experience that leaves customers feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

"At the intersection of commerce and philanthropy lies opportunity," said Roberts. "As a consumer-facing brand, we have the ability to impact lives beyond the benefits of our products. We are thrilled to work with Whole Foods Markets to continue our mission of helping families in crisis while also providing a quality product from a company that believes that we owe consumers more than simply selling them a product."

To learn more about Mom Bomb Clean Beauty and its mission, visit their website at www.BuyBombsHelpMoms.com

