NexRep Celebrates Launch of National Work from Home for Wellness Day with Giveaway

UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Observed on August 16th, National Work from Home for Wellness Day is a holiday founded by NexRep that celebrates the positive impact that working from home can have on a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social, and financial well-being. NexRep is celebrating the launch of this holiday by giving away $2k worth of work from home equipment. One lucky winner will score a desktop computer, dual monitors, standing desk, ergonomic office chair, air purifier, mouse and keyboard combo, webcam, and a headset equipped with a noise-cancelling microphone.NexRep recently surveyed nearly 400 people to gather data about the wellness impact of working from home, and this survey generated many useful insights regarding the numerous benefits of working from home. The response data indicated that most survey participants experienced an improved sense of well-being in all the wellness categories measured. Look at some of the most encouraging statistics yielded by NexRep’s Work from Home Wellness survey:• 92% of survey respondents who reported that having a disability or chronic illness was a factor in their decision to work from home stated that working from home made their disability or chronic illness easier to manage.• 82% reported feeling less overall stress and 75% reported feeling less stress about work now versus when they worked outside of the home.• 83% of survey respondents reported being able to spend more time with friends and family.• 87% of those who indicated they have children living with them in their home reported that their parenting and professional responsibilities are more balanced now than when they were working outside of the home.• 63% of survey participants rated their overall health better and reported having more energy now that they work from home.• Average annual savings reported by survey respondents across all categories measured (transportation, professional attire, childcare, and food) totaled $7,763.Join NexRep in celebrating the launch of National Work from Home for Wellness Day by entering its ‘Work from Home and Be Well’ giveaway, which starts on August 16th, 2023 and will be open to entries for two weeks. You can enter the giveaway and learn more about NexRep’s wellness survey results by visiting the following URL: https://nexrep.info/NWFHFWD NexRep is a Marketplace Platform that connects US-based contact center professionals with third-party clients. The NexRep Marketplace Platform is designed to empower independent contractors to provide services from home and create their own schedules, all while delivering world-class customer experiences and exceptional results for top American companies. To learn more, visit NexRep.com Note: The research sample used in data collection was comprised of current NexRep Marketplace contractors or Rat Race Rebellion email subscribers, all of whom who already work from home, have worked from home in the past, and/or have previously expressed interest in working from home. A survey among a random sample of working-age U.S. residents may yield different results.

