QUARRYSIDE AT ROCK ROW FEATURING LONE PINE BREWING OPENS
Unique outdoor gathering place will feature community events, local food.
Quarryside at Rock Row offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy in the uniqueness of the quarry and seasonal outdoor activities with friends, while savoring world class local brews and food.”WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbrook’s liveliest new outdoor gathering place will open this week as Rock Row unveils Quarryside at Rock Row Featuring Lone Pine Brewing.
— Josh Levy, CEO of Waterstone Properties Group, developers of Rock Row.
Perched on the edge of the 20-acre, 400-ft deep quarry at Rock Row, Quarryside is a vibrant new destination centered around a stunning urban lake. A rotating series of community events will take place all year long, including yoga classes, outdoor films, seasonal festivals, live music, and fairs.
Lone Pine will offer their full beer program, including flagship brews and specialty releases, for enjoyment on site or to-go. They will also serve up pizza offerings in a garden lounge where guests can enjoy live music, lawn games, a kids zone and more in this urban oasis.
Among the upcoming events to look forward to this month are the Portland Bike Party on the 18th, the Maine Film Festival on the 19th, and an acoustic concert series that will feature live music Wednesday through Sunday and run through September.
Lone Pine was founded in 2016 on Anderson Street in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood by high school friends Tom Madden and John Paul. Since the early years, Lone Pine has evolved to become one of the largest craft breweries in Maine, and in 2018 was the 4th fastest growing brewery in the country. The brewery boasts three Great American Beer Festival medals, as well as one Gold World Beer Cup medal. Their beer is distributed in 18 states and is most known for local favorite, Portland Pale Ale, and industry cult favorite, Oh-J Double IPA.
“We are thrilled to be part of Quarryside at Rock Row—it’s an exciting concept unlike anything else in the region,” said John Paul of Lone Pine Brewing Company.
Rock Row’s Quarryside will be open Wednesday and Thursday 12:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M., Friday and Saturday 12:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M. and Sundays from 12:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. For information on upcoming events and activities, including the concert series, visit LINK or follow Rock Row on social media:
ABOUT ROCK ROW
Rock Row is one of the most spectacular and innovative office, retail, medical and residential opportunities in America, nested in the heart of Westbrook, Maine. Majestically designed around a 400 ft. deep, 26-acre natural quarry that generates excitement year-round and strategically located at the intersection of Maine’s transportation epicenter. Rock Row is a magnificent $600 million, 110-acre mixed use development, features open-air retail and entertainment district that offers inviting events, amazing shops, restaurants and health and wellness services. For more information on Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, visit rockrow.com.
ABOUT WATERSTONE PROPERTIES GROUP
Waterstone Properties Group, Inc., is a privately owned and self-funded real estate
development company with a diverse portfolio of properties in the United States. It specializes in the creation of retail shopping centers, mixed-use properties, residential, warehousing and logistics, corporate headquarters buildings and medical campuses. Waterstone Properties Group, Inc. is also a pioneer of large-scale, immersive, entertainment and guest-focused destination locations that attract individuals and families from across the country and applying our experience to create unique and experiential healthcare environments. With a portfolio of more than 300 national and local tenants—ranging from international category leaders to local family-owned businesses—Waterstone Properties Group Inc. prides itself on maintaining long standing relationships with its business partners and being an active participant in its surrounding communities. For more information visit www.waterstonepg.com.
