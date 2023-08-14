Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces Two New Service Locations for Class D Road Tests 

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing Class D road tests are now available at two new locations in Braintree and Mattapan. The RMV is offering these new service changes to provide additional, accessible, and convenient road test options for customers and to help support the continuing successful implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act, which became effective on July 1.

Braintree are in addition to road test services that are currently available at the Braintree RMV Service Center on Plain Street.

The two new sites, which are being staffed by RMV personnel, are for road tests only and other customer service transactions will not available. The road tests are offered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Braintree Granite Plaza

717 Granite Street Braintree, MA 02184

Mattapan Riverway Plaza

90 River Street Boston, MA 02126

Road Test Information and Requirements

Customers can schedule required road test appointments now online at mass.gov/myRMV.

Road test applicants must bring a physical copy of their learner’s permit, a printed and completed Road Test Application and be accompanied by a qualified sponsor. A sponsor is a person who is a licensed driver over the age of 21 with at least one year of experience driving. In addition to meeting the application and sponsor qualifications, the applicant must make sure the vehicle brought for testing meets all functional and safety requirements.

Private passenger vehicles used for a Class D road test must meet the following requirements (including vehicles with an ignition interlock device, and vehicles with adaptive equipment for a competency test):

Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat for the sponsor.

Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle cannot be used for the road test.

Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console cannot be used.

Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake cannot be used.

The RMV has a webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test. The webpage, which is located at https://www.mass.gov/guides/road-test-information, includes information on what to expect, videos to help prepare for the road test, links to checklists and applications to increase applicants’ chances of passing their exams.

Additionally, AAA Northeast is now offering road tests for AAA members at its branch located at 25 Mountain Street West in Worcester. Information regarding AAA services can be found at Massachusetts | AAA Northeast.