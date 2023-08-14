Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,144 in the last 365 days.

Eleven positions in EUPM Moldova for local staff

The recently launched European Union Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) is looking for Local National Staff to support its operations in Moldova.

The mission invites Moldovan citizens or people with valid residence and work permits according to Moldovan laws for the following positions:

  1. Head of Mission’s Secretary / Administrative Officer;
  2. Security Assistant;
  3. Press and Public Information Assistant;
  4. Human Resources Assistant; 
  5. Communication and Information Systems Technician (Helpdesk and Support); 
  6. Driver; 
  7. Finance Assistant;
  8. Procurement Officer;
  9. Interpreter/Translator; 
  10. Administrative/Language Assistant;
  11. Operations Assistant.

For specific eligibility criteria for each position please check the announcement.

The deadline for applications is 29 August.

EUPM Moldova was established by the EU on 24 April 2023 in response to a request from the Moldovan Government to support the Moldovan authorities in enhancing the resilience of the security sector in the areas of crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

Find out more

Vacancies announcement

You just read:

Eleven positions in EUPM Moldova for local staff

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more